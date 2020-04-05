Majority of meat, fish stalls flout personal distancing norms

Customers thronged in front of meat and fish stalls in Coimbatore city on Sunday and majority of them violated restrictions imposed by Coimbatore Corporation on their functioning during the lockdown period.

Meat stalls were open in narrow alleys in the city, most of them functioning on Sundays and festival days, though the civic body had banned their business to avoid thronging of people in close proximity.

Though markings were made in front of the stalls for customers to maintain one metre distance in queue, physical distancing was not followed in most of the places. The civic body had directed meat stalls to post a person for crowd management. Yet, very few stalls had the arrangement.

With the wholesale and retail fish markets at Ukkadam remaining shut on Sunday, private fish stalls witnessed heavy rush. However, according to sellers, the arrival of fish was limited on Sunday.

People also bought fish caught by fishermen from local waterbodies in places such as Perur tank, Aliyar dam, waterstorage area of Bhavani dam at Sirumugai.

In Coimbatore rural, meat and fish stalls at Perur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Mettupalayam, Sulur, Pollachi, Annur, Anamalai and Valparai functioned as normal where the police managed the crowd, according to sources.

Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday asked two persons to stop sales and shut down their meat stalls. The Corporation sources said that the owners of the two stalls had not taken efforts to regulate the customers waiting to buy meat, which the civic body had said they should do.

The Corporation had on Saturday warned meat stall owners to ensure personal distancing between customers while they awaited their turn to buy meat. The Corporation had also asked the stall owners to not dangle meat and keep ready parcels for quick completion of sales.

The sources said besides the direction to close two stalls, there was, by and large, compliance with the Corporation’s directions. In fact, in a few places, the stall owners had wound up business by around 10.30 a.m.