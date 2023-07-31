HamberMenu
Majority of ITIs in Tamil Nadu expect full admission this year, says Minister

July 31, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Most of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Tamil Nadu are expected to register full admission this academic year, Minister for Labour and Employment and Training C.V. Ganesan said here on Monday.

The Minister inspected the ITIs and held a meeting with the officials regarding Dr. Kalaignar Centenary Special Job Camp to be organised here.

He told reporters that as many as 53 ITIs registered 100% admission last academic year and 93% seats were filled in 73 ITIs. Admissions are on at the ITIs for the current academic year and a majority of them are expected to register full admission.

Mr. Ganesan said the State government joined hands with Tata Technologies and set up technology centres at 71 government ITIs at ₹2,877 crore. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated these recently.

The government ITI in Coimbatore, where over 1,400 students are studying, was upgraded with ₹3.73 crore investment for building and ₹31 crore for technical equipment. The aim is to train the youth in modern technologies and enable them to get jobs immediately after education.

Students should also make use of the Naan Mudhalvan portal to learn more about schemes available, career opportunities and skills needed. The government is taking measures to ensure that all students in arts and science and engineering colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs in the State get jobs. Skill training programmes are held at schools too, the Minister said.

