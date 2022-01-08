‘Majority of industry workers in Coimbatore have taken COVID -19 vaccine’

COIMBATORE

08 January 2022 18:57 IST

Over 90 % of the workers employed at Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and industries in Coimbatore have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to official and industry sources here.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president M.V. Ramesh Babu said almost 90 % of the workers employed at MSMEs in the district have taken both the doses of the vaccine and the remaining are waiting for the due date to take the second dose. Even the migrant workers are covered largely because awareness has improved among them, even in rural areas. The workers are staying back so far here and have not said they want to go to their home States though the number of COVID cases are on the rise. The industries are following the safety protocols, there is no major incident of COVID clusters in industries and the workers are largely vaccinated. Hence, the government should not impose lockdown restrictions on industries, he said.

General Manager of District Industries Centre B. Karthigaivasan said 85 % to 90 % of the workers are expected to have taken both the doses in the district. Apart from the drive by the DIC, the Health Department conducted mega campus in rural areas too and the workers took the vaccine at these camps too. “We expect that most of the migrant workers are all covered under the vaccination drive. There are many waiting for the due date to take the second dose,” he said. There may be pockets from where information is not available on workers who have taken the vaccine and that is why the district cannot say 100 % workers are covered, he added.

