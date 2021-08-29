Majority of industrial workers take COVID-19 vaccination

Free vaccination camp organised by Lakshmi Ring Travellers at Vagarampalayam in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore

29 August 2021 23:36 IST

‘DIC received requests from industries for nearly 70,000 vaccine doses’

With higher allocation of vaccines to industries, majority of the workers are likely to have received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager B. Karthigaivasan said the DIC had received requests from industrial associations and industries for nearly 70,000 vaccine doses.

“We had assessed that the district had nearly 4.5 lakh industrial workers. We (the DIC) had given vaccine doses to cover nearly ₹1.8 lakh workers. Apart from these, the industries had procured directly from the Health Department and also from private hospitals. So a large number of workers were covered. Of the total requests that we got, nearly 90 % say that they have completed the vaccination,” he said. Most of the requirements were now from the micro units. If there were a few more camps for micro units, they would also be covered.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association M.V. Ramesh Babu said the association so far conducted camps and vaccinated 11,000 people. “We will organise another camp on Monday and cover another 2,000 people. With this, we have covered almost our entire requirement. According to our members, the next requirement will be between September 10 and 30 when those inoculated now will need the second dose,” he said.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said it was organising camps across the city where there was a concentration of micro units. The association bore the cost for food for the organisers, and syringes. It had so far covered almost 6,000 people, most of who were micro unit owners, workers, and their families. “We organise the camps in different areas and it is getting good response. On Monday, we will cover another 1500 workers,” he said.

Apart from these, individual industries are organising vaccination camps for their workers, have contributed from CSR funds for vaccination, and are also conducting camps in different areas of the district. For instance, Lakshmi Ring Travellers conducted a camp on Saturday at Pappampatti where 750 local people were vaccinated.