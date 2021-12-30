Major water leak near Coimbatore Collectorate plugged

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday plugged a leak in a water pipeline near the Collectorate here.

Sources said that while executing the 24x7 drinking water supply improvement work near the Collectorate on Wednesday night, the workers noticed sewage flowing into the trench they had dug.

On suspicion that it was not just sewage but sewage mixed with drinking water, workers engaged in the work traced the leak to the water pipeline at the Old Post Office Road-Avinashi Road Junction.

The sources said the engineers supervising the work tested the water for chlorine content and after the result turned positive confirmed that the water that flowed into the trench had drinking water.

They then traced the water pipeline to identify the leak near the Junction, the sources said and added that the leak was from an old five-inch cast iron pipeline that was in disuse.

Though the pipeline was in disuse for long, a recent work at the junction – underground drainage or optical fibre cable work - had damaged the dummy that was used to plug an opening in the cast iron pipeline.

From the damage the water flowed into the sewage, the sources said. The disused old cast iron pipeline carried water from the Corporation tank near V.O.C. Park.

By Thursday 11 a.m., the workers had plugged the leak to resume the 24x7 drinking water pipeline work, the sources added.