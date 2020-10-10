Major Vishnu temples remain closed in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

Coimbatore

10 October 2020 23:49 IST

Anticipating large number of devotees to throng Vishnu temples for the last Puratasi Saturday despite the COVID-19 pandemic, major temples remained closed in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Some of the temples that were closed included the Karamadai Aranganathaswamy Temple, Ukkadam Lakshmi Narasimha Temple and Anumantharaaya Swamy Temple in Idugampalayam in Coimbatore district and Mondipalayam Venkatesa Perumal Temple in Tiruppur district.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said that the temples have been witnessing steady crowds in spite of the COVID-19 situation during the past Puratasi Saturdays. However, regular rituals for the deities were conducted in the temples, the sources added.

Coimbatore district administration had previously announced that Karamadai Aranganathaswamy Temple will remain closed for devotees on October 3, 10 and 17 due to the possibility of “being unable to completely adhere to the standard operating procedures.”