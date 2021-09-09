Major temples to remain closed on Vinayaka Chaturthi

Coimbatore

09 September 2021 23:49 IST

Major temples in Coimbatore district under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department will remain closed for devotees on Friday for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources in the HR&CE Department said on Thursday small non-listed temples with an annual revenue less than ₹ 10,000 and had Lord Ganesha as the main deity would be allowed to remain open in the district on Friday.

However, prominent temples such as Mundhi Vinayagar Temple at Puliakulam and Vinayagar Temple at Eachanari would remain closed for devotees as the restrictions on temples to not remain open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays would remain in force.

Advertising

Advertising

No live streaming

Livestreaming of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations from temples in the district had not been arranged this year, the sources said.

As per the directions of the State government, individuals would be allowed to immerse their Vinayaka idols in water bodies or leave the idols outside temples this year.

The HR&CE Department would take steps for its removal.

Around 40 temples had been identified in the district for this purpose, the sources said.