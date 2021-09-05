Coimbatore

Major temples to be shut today in Coimbatore

Perur Arulmigu Patteeswarar Temple, Marudhamalai Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy Temple, Thekkampatti Arulmigu Vana Bhadrakaliamman Temple and Anamalai Arulmigu Masaniamman Thirukovil would be closed for devotees on September 6 (Monday), said a release from Collector G.S. Sameeran.

The restriction was on account of new moon day when devotees thronged the temple, the release said and added that it was in continuation of the restriction placed on devotees to visit temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and additional restriction placed since September 1.

The Collector said the usual rituals in the four temples would continue.


