Major lakes filled to the brim in Salem, Namakkal

The recent rain in Salem and Namakkal districts has improved water levels at major lakes.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, 19 lakes in Mettur and Sarbanga division were filled to the brim in the rain received over past week. In Salem district, nine lakes and in Namakkal district seven lakes were filled to the brim. In Mettur division, three tanks were filled up in the recent rain.

PWD officials said the water storage was above 50% in five tanks under Sarbanga division.

The district administration has identified 23 vulnerable points and formed multi-department teams as a precautionary measure to tackle any disasters during monsoon. The administration has also advised government hospitals to stock sufficient medicines, especially those required for anti-venom treatment. Officials have also been advised to keep rescue equipment like generators and JCB machines in ready state. The administration has also advised the public to contact 24-hour disaster control room in the numbers 1077 or 0427-2452202.