Major issues find little resonance in poll campaign

Siruvani, zoo, building plan approval missing from agenda of political parties

: Candidates in fray in the 100 wards in city have been invariably making promises on improving water supply, waste collection, bettering street light coverage and regularly cleaning drainage.

But in their promises and the campaign speeches of their political bosses the silence on Kerala government reducing water level in the Siruvani Reservoir, which caters to the water needs of 30 of 100 wards, is glaring.

That the CPI-M government in Kerala reducing the storage level ahead of summer, during local body election had not become a political hot potato is very, very evident and surprising and worrisome at the same time, says activist K. Kathirmathiyon.

One obvious reason the DMK won’t talk about it is having the CPI-M as an ally in the Secular Progressive Alliance, says a party leader on condition of anonymity. The other is that it is in power in the State.

Another issue on which the political parties and candidates maintain silence is the proposed shifting of the V.O.C. Park Zoo. Though it is an issue that has cropped up during election the political parties are not talking about it is because it does not concern most people, says an AIADMK candidate.

The candidates in fray are mostly talking about the ward-level issues and not touching upon city-level issues is because there is no direct election to Coimbatore Mayorship. Had there been a direct election, those in the race to become would have highlighted such city-wide issues, say AIADMK and DMK leaders.

An AIADMK MLA regrets that the party has not taken up the issue. It is, perhaps, because not many are aware, he reasons.

There are many more issues that concern the voters on a day-to-day basis but are not gaining political traction, Mr Kathirmathiyon rues referring to the problem faced by added area residents in getting building plan approval or apartment owners paying commercial tariff for sewage treatment and water treatment plants.

The plan approval is a problem unique to Coimbatore. But this is not being spoken about while issues unconcerned with local body election like NEET are being mentioned in political speeches, he adds.

Coimbatore South MLA and BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan says the shifting of zoo is not getting highlighted because it takes a backseat vis-à-vis poor roads, irregular water supply and faulty street lights – issues that people are more concerned about.

The residents are looking for decongestion in city by shifting markets but this hardly finds a mention in campaign speeches, rues a city activist on condition of anonymity.

CPI-M district secretary and candidate in the local body election V. Ramamoorthy says Siruvani is not getting highlighted because it concerns only a part of the city and there are alternative water sources to make good any Siruvani shortfall.

Implementation of the third Pilloor water supply scheme and removal of water distribution anomalies will help solve the Siruvani shortage problem and therefore it is not being mentioned in campaigns, says CPI district secretary V.S. Sundaram.

The activist hopes the new Council takes up the Siruvani, delayed bus stand construction, plan approval and several such issues of importance though they are not doing so now, their representatives will