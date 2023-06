June 23, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST

A major fire engulfed a shopping hub for hosiery products at Khadarpet in Tiruppur city late on Friday night, completely gutting goods worth several crores of rupees.

About 50 shops were burnt in the raging fire, according to the official sources. There was no damage to life as all the shops were closed. Four fire tenders were brought into control the fire from spreading further. Officials suspect electricity leakage to be the cause of the fire.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.