Major fire breaks out at pipes and tubes godown in Erode

A major fire broke out at a godown that stocked pipes, tubes, and electrical appliances on Sathy Road, near the Erode bus stand, on Thursday.

The blaze broke out at 10.30 a.m. at the godown located at the rear side of the shop and thick smoke billowed as the plastic pipes went up in flames. Staff alerted the police and the Fire and Rescue Services Department while people started to gather in large numbers near the shop. The entire area was enveloped in smoke and the black smoke was visible even from 10 km. Traffic on the stretch was stopped till afternoon.

Fire fighting vehicles from Bhavani, Perundurai, Modakkurichi and Anthiyur were also inducted into service as fire fighters found it hard to control the fire due to the presence of large quantities of plastic materials, including pipes, tubes, bathroom fittings, industrial pipes, plastic water tanks and hoses. Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police suspect short circuit as the reason.

Fire fighters said precautionary measures were also taken to prevent the fire from spreading nearby buildings that deal with plastics and household appliances. The fire was brought under control by evening.

