Maintenance works carried out in Mettur Dam

Salem

21 May 2020 22:55 IST

With the State government announcing that water will be released from Mettur Dam for irrigation in delta regions on June 12, the annual maintenance works are on at the Stanley Reservoir.

According to officials from Public Works Department, the maintenance works started in January and works like painting the shutter gates of low and high-level sluices and greasing the chains for smooth opening and closure of shutters are on. Besides, similar works will be done at the 16 vents in Ellis Saddle surplus gates through which surplus water is released.

Officials said that the maintenance works were stopped until recently due to the nation-wide lockdown and works resumed only after relaxations were announced for carrying out construction-related activities. Officials said that only less than 100 workers have been employed for the job and necessary safety measures are being taken. According to officials, the works are expected to be completed before May end.

As on Thursday, the water level at the dam stood at 100.15 ft and stored capacity of water at the dam was 65,035 mcft, the inflow of water to the dam was 3,593 cusecs of water and outflow was 1,000 cusecs of water.