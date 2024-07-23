Maintenance takes a hit at Coimbatore’s New Bus Stand

The New Bus Stand along Mettupalayam Road near Sai Baba Colony in Coimbatore has long faced challenges such as speeding vehicles and overcrowding outside the terminus. However, in recent months, it has been increasingly neglected.

The terminus, which can accommodate up to 100 parked buses that travel to and fro Udagamandalam, is also pivotal for 250 other buses that stop by. Yet, commuters have voiced concerns about persistent issues regarding maintenance. “The bus stand has a constant unpleasant odour from the washrooms and instances of open defecation, especially at night,” said a regular commuter from Mettupalayam.

Several commuters and bus drivers said that the four washrooms within the premises are poorly maintained, and most of the exterior lights do not function. Despite six lights installed on the exterior roof, they remain non-functional, leaving the area poorly lit and difficult for commuters to navigate.

“The lack of lighting makes it hard for two-wheelers to find the ramp leading to rooftop parking,” said G. Selvaraj, another commuter.

Inside, the bus stand suffers from maintenance issues, with corners accumulating leaves, dust, and even garbage discarded by passengers. Although the Coimbatore Corporation deploys two conservancy workers daily to clean, waste sometimes remains unattended until disposal vehicles collect it.

“We are planning to increase staff for cleanliness. Open defecation has been a major concern, and we aim to address it with CCTV monitoring,” said a senior civic body official. “While recent efforts have restored some lighting, ongoing wiring issues cause flickering. We are working to resolve this promptly.”

