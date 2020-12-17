Coimbatore

‘Maintain vigil in COVID-19 cases’

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan interacting with a patient at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Specialarrangement

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspected various facilities available at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Thursday.

He also inspected the COVID-19 block, post-COVID-19 treatment centre, obstetrics and gynaecology department, cardiology department and interacted with doctors. The Health Secretary advised doctors to continue vigil in COVID-19 activities. Doctors here have requested for OP block and increase in number of seats at medical college. Dr. Radhakrishnan assured them that necessary measures would be taken.

Dr. Radhakrishnan advised the public to adhere to various guidelines issued by government during religious festivals and follow the standard safety protocols.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital, P.V.Dhanapal, S.Rani, Resident Medical Officer and other senior doctors were present.

