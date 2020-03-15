Maintain elephant-proof trenches properly: villagers

People in villages located near forest area in Anthiyur has urged the Forest Department to maintain the elephant-proof trenches properly so that wild animals do not enter their farm land.

On Wednesday night, an elephant from Chennampatti Forest Range entered a farm land owned by Ponnusamy (45) and trampled him to death. Forest personnel and Vellithiruppur police arrived at the spot on Thursday and held inquiries. The villagers said that farm lands were located near the forest area and wild animals destroyed their crops frequently. They said that the elephant-proof trenches were not maintained properly and hence elephants entered their lands easily. They wanted the depth of the trenches increased and solar fencing installed so that the animals did not enter their lands.

The villagers did not allow the police to send the body to Anthiyur Government Hospital for post-mortem. They demanded a compensation of ₹ 5 crore and a government job for a family member of the victim. Forest officials asked them to give their demands in writing. Later, they submitted a petition after which the body was sent to the hospital.