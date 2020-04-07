Maintain composure during lockdown duty, Commissioner’s appeal to police

While the national lockdown has largely left the public confined to their houses, the police are literally on the ground to enforce the prohibitory order.

Even during lockdown, they carry out a range of duties ranging from instructing people to maintain physical distancing in markets to taking action against those flouting prohibitory order.

The duty call of the police to be in public places also make them a category vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19. Taking the stress level of the force caused by these factors into account, Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on Sunday appealed them not to lose composure and say no to rough behaviour during lockdown duty.

Apart from appealing the force to do their best in stress management during duty, he also lauded them for the best practices emulated by the police during lockdown in the city.

The police had invited criticism after a section of personnel resorted to the use of lathi on motorists on the first day of the lockdown.

Other main instructions Mr. Sharan gave to the force included importance of maintaining personal hygiene, disinfecting of station premises, vehicles and residences and adherence of lockdown restrictions by their family members.

Station house officers of police stations were asked to ensure that senior members and those having health problems are given station duty.

Lauding the force for the best practices emulated in so far during lockdown in the city, Mr. Sharan said that there should not be any room for complaints from people during the release of vehicles seized by the police from those who violated prohibitory order.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon wanted the police to ensure that the seized vehicles have all valid documents at the time of release. He also wanted the police to check use of vehicle by persons without transferring the registration certificate to their name from the previous owner in the case of used vehicle.