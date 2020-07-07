‘Maintain calm and composure while dealing with public’

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on Tuesday urged the police personnel to maintain calm and composure while dealing with the public and those accused of various crimes, reportedly in the wake of Sattankulam custodial deaths that drew nationwide public ire.
Mr. Sharan stressed the need for policemen to be polite to public even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic duties, at a special meeting held for officers of the rank of inspector and above at PRS Grounds.
Physical distancing
He urged the personnel to ensure that all the members in the force wore mask and strictly followed physical distancing at stations and public places. He lauded the police personnel for spending more hours for COVID-19 management duties even in the midst of regular works.
He distributed special masks bearing the police emblem to the personnel. The mask made of khaki will help the public identify police personnel even if they are in mufti.
Mr. Sharan told The Hindu the COVID-19 management works of the police including crowd management, vehicle checks, containment monitoring and patrols would continue as usual.
