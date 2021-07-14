Main works on new bus terminal in Erode to commence on September 1

Erode

14 July 2021 21:43 IST

The bus stand will be temporarily shifted to Solar and CNC at Veerappanchatiram

With the ₹ 39.56 crore modernisation and improvement works at the Corporation’s Central bus terminus is to commence from September 1, temporary bus stands are expected to function on Solar and Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC) premises at Veerappanchatiram.

The terminus is spread over 12 acre at the heart of the city and has two entry and two exits and was opened to the public in 1973. Buses to other States, inter-district and intra-district and mini buses were also operated from the premises. Hence, the premise was busy throughout the day as commuters were demanding improvement of basic amenities.

Under the Smart City Mission programme, the Corporation has proposed to modernise the terminal at ₹ 15.97 crore, carry out improvement works at ₹ 9.48 crore and construct additional parking facilities and mini bus shelter at ₹ 14.14 crore and tenders were floated and work orders issued. The civic body served notices on 34 merchants in September, 2020, to vacate their shops for demolition so that construction of the new complex could begin. However, shopkeepers filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court against the notice saying that lease agreement ends only on March 31, 2025. The court ordered that implementing projects is the policy decision of the government and asked them to vacate the shops by March 31, 2021. Foundation stones for the works were laid in January this year and preparatory works have begun.

Since buses could not be operated during the work period of 24 months, the corporation held meetings with the police and transport department. It was decided in the meeting to temporarily shift the bus stand to Solar where the corporation owns 51.4 acre land and on the college premises. The proposal to shift the bus stand to the rural bus stand at Anakalpalayam was ruled out.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the two locations are found to be viable and the proposal would be taken up with the Collector for further discussion. “Preparatory works for commencement of works at the bus stand have begun”, he added.

Officials said that buses from Karur and Muthur routes would be diverted to Solar while buses from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Sathyamangalam and Mettur would be diverted to the college premises.