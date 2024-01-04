Main carriageway of Avinashi road flyover in Coimbatore to be completed by September

January 04, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The T.N. Highways Department hopes to complete the main carriageway of the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore city by the end of September.

The 10-km four-lane elevated flyover will run from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam.

The Department conducted pile load testing on January 3 and 4, 2024, for the construction of two pillars on either side of the railway track near Hopes College. These pillars will be big, as a 52-metre long span will be placed on them. The decks of the flyover are about 30 metres long. Hence, pile load testing was conducted using a new technology, the pull out load testing by anchoring method. Had they used the earlier method of pile load testing, vehicle movement would be affected, an official of the Highways Department said. Railway officials were also present during the testing.

“This is one of the main sections of the work and if this span work is completed, the other work will not take much time,” the official said. Almost 61% of the flyover work has been completed so far.

Four launchers have been pressed into service now, and on an average, 14 decks are laid per month. Black topping work has commenced near the airport. The main carriageway is due to be completed by the end of September. Following this, the construction of ramps and drainage work will be completed -- this work also ongoing simultaneously, the official said.

