GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Main carriageway of Avinashi road flyover in Coimbatore to be completed by September

Once the main carriageway is completed, the Highways Department will complete the construction of ramps and drainage, an official said

January 04, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
The 10-km elevated Avinashi Road flyover will run from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam.

The 10-km elevated Avinashi Road flyover will run from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The T.N. Highways Department hopes to complete the main carriageway of the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore city by the end of September.

The 10-km four-lane elevated flyover will run from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam.

ALSO READ
Flyover, UGD works on Avinashi Road shrink motorable space

The Department conducted pile load testing on January 3 and 4, 2024, for the construction of two pillars on either side of the railway track near Hopes College. These pillars will be big, as a 52-metre long span will be placed on them. The decks of the flyover are about 30 metres long. Hence, pile load testing was conducted using a new technology, the pull out load testing by anchoring method. Had they used the earlier method of pile load testing, vehicle movement would be affected, an official of the Highways Department said. Railway officials were also present during the testing.

“This is one of the main sections of the work and if this span work is completed, the other work will not take much time,” the official said. Almost 61% of the flyover work has been completed so far.

Four launchers have been pressed into service now, and on an average, 14 decks are laid per month. Black topping work has commenced near the airport. The main carriageway is due to be completed by the end of September. Following this, the construction of ramps and drainage work will be completed -- this work also ongoing simultaneously, the official said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure / road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.