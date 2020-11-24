Main accused in highway dacoity held

A special team of the Krishnagiri police arrested the main accused in the dacoity of smartphones worth ₹15 crore from a container in October. He was produced in the Hosur court and remanded in police custody.
A Madhya Pradesh-based gang intercepted a truck that was transporting smartphones from Chennai to Mumbai during the early hours of October 21. The gang tied the truck driver and cleaner and left them on the roadside, and transferred the goods to another truck and fled. Special teams were formed to investigate the case and the police identified that a gang from Diwas district in Madhya Pradesh was behind the crime.
A special team nabbed Bharath Diwani, the main accused. He was produced in the court on Tuesday. The police said they had been granted custody of the accused for 10 days.
