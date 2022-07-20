Maiden flight for tribal people of Coimbatore

As part of social outreach initiative, IndiGo carrier supported by Isha Outreach flew 41 tribal people from the foothills of Velliangiri on their maiden air travel to Chennai on Wednesday. The group was felicitated with a special welcome announcement in Tamil onboard the flight operated by Captain Pradeep Balasubramanian. Captain Ashim Mitra, senior vice-president: Flight Operations, IndiGo said, “we are pleased to support this group on their first-ever flight, enabling a memorable and seamless travel experience.“