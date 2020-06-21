Mahouts, assistants trained in managing elephants

UDHAGAMANDALAM

21 June 2020 22:56 IST

A total of 44 mahouts and their cavadis (assistants to mahouts), were part of a one-day training programme designed to impart new techniques in management of captive elephants as well as safer techniques to drive away, capture and translocate problematic wild elephants.

The training was held at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

According to officials, three kumki elephants in the elephant camp were used to impart the training.

S. Senbagapriya, Deputy Director of MTR (Core Area), said that the training, which is part of the Ministry of Environment and Forests’ “Project Elephant” is a refreshment training programme to first and foremost, keep mahouts and their assistants well-trained with the techniques of management of captive elephants.

“These techniques are crucial in ensuring that elephants at the camp are healthy, and have a good quality of life,” said Ms. Senbagapriya.

Apart from the management of captive elephants, the participants were also given training on how to handle the kumkis when dealing with problematic elephants.

“Right from driving operations to capturing an elephant to loading it into a truck for transportation to its release, the mahouts were imparted training on new and improved techniques to keep both the kumki and the wild elephant safe and without injury,” said K.K. Kaushal, Field Director of MTR.

“These kinds of training programmes will ensure that captive elephants do not experience any stress in the camp, while also promoting safer techniques when dealing with wild elephants,” added Mr. Kaushal.

Also present at the training on Wednesday were forest rangers from both the Theppakadu Reception Range and the Mudumalai Range. N.S. Manoharan, additional director (retired), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, was also a guest at the event.