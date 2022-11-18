Mahout attacked by camp elephant in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

November 18, 2022 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A mahout at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) sustained injuries after he was attacked by a camp elephant on Thursday. 

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

Forest Department officials said that the mahout, Prasath (48), was admitted to a private hospital at Ambarampalayam, near Pollachi, following a fracture in his right leg. They said that Prasath was taking care of camp elephant Suyambu. The male elephant was chained on the camp premises as it is in musth. The elephant attacked Prasath when he was trying to keep food close to the animal. The tusker pushed Prasath with its trunk and attacked. Other mahouts and cavadis (assistants) from the camp rescued Prasath. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US