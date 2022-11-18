  1. EPaper
Mahout attacked by camp elephant in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

November 18, 2022 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A mahout at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) sustained injuries after he was attacked by a camp elephant on Thursday. 

Forest Department officials said that the mahout, Prasath (48), was admitted to a private hospital at Ambarampalayam, near Pollachi, following a fracture in his right leg. They said that Prasath was taking care of camp elephant Suyambu. The male elephant was chained on the camp premises as it is in musth. The elephant attacked Prasath when he was trying to keep food close to the animal. The tusker pushed Prasath with its trunk and attacked. Other mahouts and cavadis (assistants) from the camp rescued Prasath. 

