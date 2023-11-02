HamberMenu
MAHLE opens research centre in Coimbatore

November 02, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

MAHLE Electric Drives India (MEDI) has inaugurated a research and development testing centre at its manufacturing plant in Coimbatore. The facility will be part of MAHLE global research and development organisation and will enable it to expand its product development capabilities for electric powertrain customers in India. In future, the technology group will deliver competitive products within an improved development time and the facility is equipped with advanced technology and skilled engineers, according to a press release from the company.

