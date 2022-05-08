Mahindra Group gifts ‘idli paatti’ a house on Mother’s Day

Kamalathal, an octogenarian, sells ₹1 idlis in Coimbatore

Kamalathal, an octogenarian, sells ₹1 idlis in Coimbatore

M. Kamalathal, an octogenarian known for selling ₹1 idlis in Coimbatore, got a new house from Mahindra Group as a Mother’s Day gift on Sunday.

The new house at Vadivelampalayam was constructed by Mahindra Lifespace after it bought 1.75 cents of land, around 50 metres away from her current house.

“Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on Mother’s Day. She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!,” Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted.

After coming to know about Ms. Kamalathal, 85, and her subsidised idlis, Mr. Mahindra promised to build a house for her last year. The land was purchased and registered in her name. “The group chairman had instructed that the house be designed based on Paattima’s needs. The house has a dining area where she can serve idlis to people and it has an open window to the kitchen. There is also a room attached with a bathroom-cum-toilet. Mahindra Group invested around ₹12 lakh for the noble cause,” said K.M. Pugezhendhi, Chief Operating Officer, Mahindra Water Utilities Limited, who handed over the key to Ms. Kamalathal.

“I am so happy and very much indebted to Ayya [Mr. Mahindra]. I will continue to sell idlis at the same price as long as I am able to prepare them,” she told The Hindu.

B. Jaikanth, a neighbour, said Ms. Kamalathal would shift to the new house on an auspicious day in the Tamil month of Vaikasi.