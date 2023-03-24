ADVERTISEMENT

Mahila court sentences Coimbatore man to jail term for rape

March 24, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila court in Coimbatore on Friday awarded 10 years of imprisonment to Paramasivam (28), a resident of Ondipudur, for raping a 35-year-old woman in 2014.

According to the police, Paramasivam was working as an assistant manager in a private financial firm. The woman, originally hailing from Tirunelveli, was working in Coimbatore as a tailor. Paramasivam approached the self-help group run by the woman to discuss loan plans and got introduced to her.

The police said Paramasivam later started talking to the woman over phone and visited her residence on the pretext of discussion about the loan. On February 9, 2014, the man went to the woman’s house and raped her.

The woman disclosed the incident to her maternal uncle a month later, following which a complaint was lodged at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east. He was arrested for house-trespass, rape and criminal intimidation charges and remanded in judicial custody.

On completion of the trial, Judge R. Nandhinidevi awarded five years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹500 for house-trespass, 10 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹500 for rape and one year imprisonment for criminal intimidation. The sentences will run concurrently.

CONNECT WITH US