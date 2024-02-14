Mahila Congress members stage protest in Erode condemning high price of essential commodities

February 14, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Erode Urban District Mahila Congress staged a demonstration condemning the high price of essential commodities and the failure of the BJP-led Central government in taking effective steps to control the price rice.

Members said middle-income level people and the less privileged were unable to purchase essential food items as the prices have soared frequently. “The price of garlic had skyrocketed to over ₹600 a kg making it difficult for people to purchase,” the protesters said. Members pointed out that price of agarbatti, candles and incense had gone up due to an increase in the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) on these items and blamed the government for not taking any steps. “But the government is not concerned about the increase in prices as it is not concerned about people’s welfare,” they said.

Members raised slogans that said the government is being run for the benefit of only a few industrialists and said people across the country were suffering because of the poor policies of the BJP government. The price of essentials had gone up in the past few years and is going up even now, they said and blamed the government for being a mute spectator to the people’s sufferings.

