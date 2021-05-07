‘Mahendran responsible for MNM’s poor performance’

A day after R. Mahendran quit as the vice-president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), four of its office-bearers on Friday accused him of being responsible for the party’s rout in the Assembly election, including the defeat of party president Kamal Haasan.

MNM’s State secretary of agriculture wing Mayilsamy, State secretary of women and children’s wing Mookambika Rathinam, State secretary- propaganda Anusha Ravi and State secretary- organisation for Coimbatore Zone A. Ranganathan spoke to mediapersons here on Friday.

Mr. Mayilsamy alleged that Mr. Mahendran did not appoint adequate party workers during the election campaign, particularly at Sulur and Palladam Assembly constituencies and further accused him of running the party like a “corporate company.”

He also alleged that Mr. Mahendran was “determined” to ensure the defeat of Mr. Haasan at Coimbatore South constituency, where he lost to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan by a narrow margin.

Ms. Ravi said that MNM’s works for the people of Coimbatore will continue irrespective of the party’s defeat. Ms. Rathinam claimed that Mr. Mahendran did not allow more women to enrol in the party.