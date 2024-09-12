Mahavishnu interrogated for five hours at Paramporul Foundation’s Tiruppur office

Founder of Paramporul Foundation Mahavishnu, who was jailed following his arrest recently, was interrogated for over five hours on Thursday at his office in Kulathupalayam near Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

A large posse of police personnel stood guard outside the premises, while the questioning was in progress. The interrogation began around 10.30 a.m., and the police seized hard disks and documents, and made a note of bank account details.

According to sources, Mahavishnu had set up the Kulathupalayam office on a rented building during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was also utilised as a centre for annadanam. Thereafter, Mahavishnu had opened branches of the Foundation in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Australia.

However, Kulathupalayam residents realised that Mahavishnu was the founder of the Paramporul Foundation only in the wake of the controversy that erupted after his spiritual talk at a government school in Chennai.

A video of Mahavishnu’s argument with a differently abled teacher, who had objected to the former’s “unscientific thoughts on past life”, had gone viral on social media.

Mahavishnu was booked under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 196(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace); and 92 (a) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (Punishment for offences of atrocities. Whoever intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a person with disability in any place within public view).

Thereafter, another case was registered against him by the Tiruvottiyur Police based on a complaint lodged by P. Saravanan, the State president of Mattru Thiranaligal Samooga Needhi Iyakkam.

Eight other persons employed by the Foundation were also questioned. According to sources, the police were looking for details of the donations made to the Foundation, and whether members of the business community had made any contribution to it.

The police team took Mahavishnu back to Chennai from Kulathupalayam, after 3 p.m.