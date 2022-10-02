Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Podanur inaugurated

Ms. Krishnammal Jagannathan, Gandhian activist, at the inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Podanur in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Podanur was inaugurated by social activist Krishnammal Jagannathan on the 153 rd birth anniversary of Gandhi on Sunday.

On the occasion, Ms. Krishnammal said she had the rare opportunity of working with Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Vinoba Bhave. She urged people to lead a meaningful life by involving themselves in good deeds that largely benefited society.

G.D. Raj Kumar, son of G.D. Gopal, said the G.D. house in Podanur was unused for many decades. It was only in 1998 that he came to know about the rare distinction of the house having hosted Gandhi during his visit to Coimbatore on February 6, 1934. The idea of establishing a memorial for the Mahatma came through B. K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman, Kumaraguru Institutions, he added.

Mr. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar said Gandhi was not a man of the past, but for the future. “We cannot underestimate him as he will haunt the mankind for another 1,000 years with his philosophy and life,” he said.

The memorial has an exhibition, photo gallery, library and semi open conference space.