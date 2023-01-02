Mahatma Gandhi awards for panchayats fulfilling good governance goals

January 02, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Mahatma Gandhi awards for panchayats fulfilling sustainable development goals embodying transparency and good governance is proposed.

Panchayats exemplifying transparency and good governance and delivering basic infrastructure and amenities and fulfilling sustainable development goals are called upon to apply for the Mahatma Gandhi awards for 2022 here in the district.

A district-level screening committee headed by the District Collector and comprising of Project officers, DRDA, Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission, along with NGO representative will screen the submissions. The selected panchayat will be among the 37 panchayats selected at the district-level one each for each district. The entries will be further be subjected to a high level selection committee headed by Director/Commissioner headed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

The selected 37 panchayats will be awarded the Mahatma Gandhi Award for Panchayats with a cash award of ₹10 lakh, which shall be utilised for the development of the panchayat.

Pioneering panchayats are called upon to apply through http://tnrd.tn.gov.in. The last date for receipt of applications is January 17.