ADVERTISEMENT

Mahatma Gandhi awards for panchayats fulfilling good governance goals

January 02, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi awards for panchayats fulfilling sustainable development goals embodying transparency and good governance is proposed.

Panchayats exemplifying transparency and good governance and delivering basic infrastructure and amenities and fulfilling sustainable development goals are called upon to apply for the Mahatma Gandhi awards for 2022 here in the district.

A district-level screening committee headed by the District Collector and comprising of Project officers, DRDA, Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission, along with NGO representative will screen the submissions.  The selected panchayat will be among the 37 panchayats selected at the district-level one each for each district. The entries will be further be subjected to a high level selection committee headed by Director/Commissioner headed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

The selected 37 panchayats will be awarded the Mahatma Gandhi Award for Panchayats with a cash award of ₹10 lakh, which shall be utilised for the development of the panchayat. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pioneering panchayats are called upon to apply through http://tnrd.tn.gov.in.  The last date for receipt of applications is January 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US