Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre

Preparations are under way at the Isha Yoga Centre here for the Mahashivratri on February 18, according to a release from the centre.
President Draupadi Murmu is expected to attend the function.
February 15, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST
