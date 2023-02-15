HamberMenu
Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre

February 15, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Preparations are under way at the Isha Yoga Centre here for the Mahashivratri on February 18, according to a release from the centre.

President Draupadi Murmu is expected to attend the function.

