Mahashivaratri: night-long celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre on March 1

Mahashivaratri will be celebrated at Isha Yoga Centre from 6 p.m. on March 1. . The night-long celebrations will conclude at 6 a.m. the next day.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will lead the festivities which will begin with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga followed by the Maha Yatra of Linga Bhairavi. Other attractions include Satsang with Sadhguru and the powerful midnight meditation guided by him. The popular eye-catching Adiyogi Divya Darshanam and music and dance performances by renowned artists are also part of the 12-hour event.

Rudraksha consecrated by Sadhguru will be offered for free to all who make a request by giving a missed call at 83000 83000. Isha has arranged for home delivery of the Rudraksha. The package includes consecrated vibhuti, a photo of Adiyogi and the Abhaya Sutra that dissolves fear and enables the wearer to fulfil his goals.

The celebrations will be telecast live on Sadhguru Tamil, Isha's official YouTube channel. Leading television and YouTube channels in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi will also stream the celebrations.