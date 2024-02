February 27, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

Idols of Lord Shiva, Parvathi, Nandi made of white marble, papier-mache, mud, marble powder and black stone and lamps of various sizes are on display at the Mahashivaratri special exhibition-cum-sale under way at Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road in Erode. A special discount of 10% is offered on select items, and the exhibition is open on all days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till March 11.

