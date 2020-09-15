Mahalaya Amavasya rituals banned in Coimbatore, Erode

As part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, the district administration has banned congregation of devotees at temples or water bodies close to temples to conduct Mahalaya Amavasya rituals on September 17.
District Collector K. Rajamani said in a release that owners of private halls near temples must get permission from the authorities before renting the premises for these occasions. The owners must take the responsibility of preventing overcrowding in the halls on Thursday, he said.
Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, Revenue Department, local bodies and the police will continue to monitor the enforcement of the standard operating procedures issued by the State government for COVID-19 prevention, Mr. Rajamani said.
HR&CE Department officials said that the crowds are expected for the above three events every year usually at Perur Patteeswarar Temple, Karamadai Aranganatha Swamy Temple and Thekkampatti Vanabadrakaliamman Temple in Coimbatore district. While the rituals are not allowed, the temples will be open for devotees with the usual COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Erode Staff Reporter adds
The Erode district administration has also banned congregation of devotees at temples and river beds on September 17. Collector C. Kathiravan said that devotees can offer prayers at temples by following the guidelines issued by the government.
