January 24, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Ashtabandhana Maha Kumbhabhishekam for Sri Naga Sai Mandir (Sri Saibaba Temple) in Saibaba Colony here will be held on February 1 from 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., according to a release. The Yagasalai pooja will begin on January 28. The first Maha Kumbhabhishekam of this 83-year-old temple was held on October 10, 1946, and the last was in 2002.