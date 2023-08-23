Mahakumbabishekam performed at Eachanari Vinayagar Temple in Coimbatore

August 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Mahakumbabishekam was performed with spiritual fervour at the Eachanari Vinayagar Temple in Coimbatore on Wednesday, following the renovation.

Nanmangala Isai and Thirumurai Parayanam were followed by special pujas for the vimanams and rajagopuram of the temple built with Dravidian architectural facets.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu took part in the Kumbabishekam, accompanied by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Adheenam of Perur Mutt Marudachala Adigalar, Pichai Sivanadiyar of Pillayarpatti, and Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar.

Thirtham (holy water) was sprinkled on a huge gathering of devotees from a drone.

The Thiruveethi Ula of the deity took place in the evening. Mandala Puja will be held for 48 consecutive days from Thursday.

