HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Magizhichi’ 23 on July 16 in Coimbatore

July 13, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association (CDHA) will organise an entertainment-cum-unlimited buffet event ‘Magizhichi’23 on July 16 at PSG Convention Centre in Neelambur.

Balachandar Raju, secretary of CDHA said “Magizhchi ’23 will have a stand-up comedy performance by Manoj Prabhakar followed by a live concert by the Chennai-based band Staccato. The unlimited buffet will have vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The tickets are available for booking online via ticketing platform Sporfy, and offline at various leading restaurants in the city. For details, dial : 99 947 82525, 99 949 99790, 94 430 29371.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.