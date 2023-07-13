‘Magizhichi’ 23 on July 16 in Coimbatore

July 13, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association (CDHA) will organise an entertainment-cum-unlimited buffet event ‘Magizhichi’23 on July 16 at PSG Convention Centre in Neelambur.

Balachandar Raju, secretary of CDHA said “Magizhchi ’23 will have a stand-up comedy performance by Manoj Prabhakar followed by a live concert by the Chennai-based band Staccato. The unlimited buffet will have vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The tickets are available for booking online via ticketing platform Sporfy, and offline at various leading restaurants in the city. For details, dial : 99 947 82525, 99 949 99790, 94 430 29371.