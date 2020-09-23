Magisterial inquiry into custodial death held

Tiruppur

23 September 2020 23:39 IST

Statements of the police personnel at the Tiruppur Rural police station at Nallur were recorded on Wednesday as part of the magisterial inquiry into the death of a man while in police custody.

T. Nithyakala, Fourth judicial magistrate, Tiruppur, conducted the inquiry in connection with the death of C. Manikandan (32) from K. Chettipalayam on Dharapuram Road on Tuesday.

Sources with the Tiruppur City Police said that the inquest and the post-mortem were performed in the presence of the magistrate on Tuesday. The autopsy was videographed. The magistrate recorded the statements of the police personnel who brought Manikandan to the police station around 7 a.m. on Tuesday and questioned him, said the sources. The magistrate will submit the report to the District Judge, Tiruppur.

According to the police, Manikandan, one of the three suspects in the death of a woman, was epileptic and he died following a seizure at the police station. His relatives were outside the police station at the time of questioning, they said.