Magisterial inquiry held into death of guest worker

A magisterial inquiry was conducted into the death of a guest worker in the custody of the Karumathampatti police in Coimbatore district on Monday.

Police sources said magistrate B. Vaishnavi from the Judicial Magistrate Court, Sulur, held the inquiry covering various aspects of the death of Satendra Prasad Bhuiya (44), a native of Malkera village of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand.

The judicial officer inspected the police station, they said.

According to the police, Bhuiya attempted a housebreak near Karumathampatti on Sunday night. People caught him and allegedly beat him up.

Bhuiya was brought to the police station where he fainted around 7 a.m.

He died at the government hospital at Somanur.

His body was shifted to the mortuary of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police said a case has been registered under Section 176 (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

A senior police officer said the police did not ill-treat or assault the guest worker and the case under Section 176 of the CrPC was registered for a transparent investigation.

Autopsy

Sulur inspector S. Murugesan, who was tasked to investigate the death as an officer from another police station, said the body of the guest worker was autopsied on Tuesday in the presence of the magistrate.

However, it was yet to be handed over to the kin of the deceased, he said.