Magic mushrooms, OG Kush ordered via DarkNet seized near Coimbatore; five held

In a major crackdown on drug peddling, the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday arrested five persons, who were found in possession of magic mushrooms, high-potent cannabis variety OG Kush, ganja and tobacco products that are prohibited in Tamil Nadu.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused procured magic mushrooms (which contain a hallucinogenic drug called psilocybin) and high-potent medical-grade cannabis OG Kush via DarkNet. Police sources said that Thursday’s was the first ever seizure of OG Kush and imported variety of magic mushrooms in Coimbatore.

The arrested have been identified as M. Amaran, 30, of P.N. Palayam, Jonathan Sathish, 31, of Karnataka, H. Nishanth, 23, of Saibaba Colony and C. Prasath, 30, and K. Saravanakumar, 26, of Alandurai.

The police said a special team headed by inspector Kumar and sub-inspector Kaviarasu visited Pooluvapatty on Thursday, based on the specific information on the movement of banned tobacco products. They stopped Prasath and Saravanakumar, who came on a two-wheeler. The duo was found carrying 1.25 kg of ganja.

Subsequent questioning of the two youths led the police to the arrests of the three other accused from Thondamuthur with 589 grams of magic mushroom, 100 grams of OG Kush and 13 kg of banned tobacco products.

“There were four varieties of dry magic mushrooms and they appear to be imported ones. They did not resemble the variety grown in places like Kodaikanal. The OG Kush variety of marijuana is different from the ganja normally cultivated and sold in India. OG Kush has higher concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the psychoactive component, than the normal local variety,” said Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan.

According to him, the accused had been selling one gram of OG Kush for ₹5,000. The magic mushrooms were being sold for ₹2,500 per gram. The two contrabands were found packed in small zipper packets of one gram.

The police also seized ₹40,000, four motorcycles, six mobile phones, two laptops and one currency counting machine from the five accused. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.