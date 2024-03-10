GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai native stabbed to death near Coimbatore

March 10, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Madurai was stabbed to death by an unidentified person near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore on Sunday. 

Police have identified the deceased as P. Jeyganesh (35), from South Street in Madurai, who worked as a daily wage labourer in the city and resided at Subramaniyapalayam. According to police, Jeyaganesh was outside a bakery at K.N.G Pudur near Thudiyalur at around 6 a.m. on Sunday when an unidentified man arrived on a two-wheeler and stabbed him. He sped away after the attack, and Jeyaganesh died on the spot.

Passersby who witnessed the assault informed Thudiyalur police who rushed to the spot and collected statements of eye witnesses. The body of the deceased was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College for post-mortem.

Thudiyalur police have launched an investigation and collected visuals of road-facing surveillance cameras in the locality to trace the assailant. 

