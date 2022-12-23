Madurai – Coimbatore – Madurai Express trains speeded up

December 23, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Madurai Junction – Coimbatore Junction – Madurai Junction Express (16722/16721) timings have been revised following upgrade of railway infrastructure such as tracks, signaling arrangements, etc., between Dindigul – Palani – Pollachi. The running time of Madurai Junction – Coimbatore Junction Express (16722), which leaves Madurai Junction at 7.25 a.m. and reaches Coimbatore Junction at 12.45 p.m., has been reduced by 30 minutes. Henceforth, the train will arrive at Coimbatore Junction at 12.15 p.m., according to the Southern Railway. Similarly, the running time of Coimbatore Junction – Madurai Junction Express (16721), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 2.05 p.m., is reduced by 35 minutes. The train will depart from Coimbatore Junction at 2.40 p.m. to reach Madurai Junction at 7.35 p.m.