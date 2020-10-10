CoimbatoreCoimbatore 10 October 2020 19:59 IST
Madurai - Coimbatore flight from Oct. 12
Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, will start flight service from Madurai to Coimbatore from October 12.
A release said that a 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft will be operated on the Bengaluru - Madurai - Coimbatore - Bengaluru segment on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
The flight 9I 573 will depart Bengaluru at 6.30 a.m. and reach Madurai at 7.50 a.m.. It will leave Madurai at 8.20 a.m. and land in Coimbatore at 9.10 a.m.. The flight will leave Coimbatore at 9.35 a.m. and reach at Bengaluru at 10.35 a.m.
