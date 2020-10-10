Madurai - Coimbatore flight from Oct. 12

Coimbatore

10 October 2020 19:59 IST

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, will start flight service from Madurai to Coimbatore from October 12.

A release said that a 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft will be operated on the Bengaluru - Madurai - Coimbatore - Bengaluru segment on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

The flight 9I 573 will depart Bengaluru at 6.30 a.m. and reach Madurai at 7.50 a.m.. It will leave Madurai at 8.20 a.m. and land in Coimbatore at 9.10 a.m.. The flight will leave Coimbatore at 9.35 a.m. and reach at Bengaluru at 10.35 a.m.