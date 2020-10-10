Coimbatore

Madurai - Coimbatore flight from Oct. 12

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, will start flight service from Madurai to Coimbatore from October 12.

A release said that a 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft will be operated on the Bengaluru - Madurai - Coimbatore - Bengaluru segment on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight 9I 573 will depart Bengaluru at 6.30 a.m. and reach Madurai at 7.50 a.m.. It will leave Madurai at 8.20 a.m. and land in Coimbatore at 9.10 a.m.. The flight will leave Coimbatore at 9.35 a.m. and reach at Bengaluru at 10.35 a.m.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2020 8:00:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/madurai-coimbatore-flight-from-oct-12/article32821988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY