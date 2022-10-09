Madurai AIIMS work will conclude in 2026, says Union Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau Dharmapuri
October 09, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar at a meeting of the BJP in Dharmapuri district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Sunday that the construction of the AIIMS in Madurai would be completed in 2026.

Responding to a question while interacting with the media here, she said that the COVID-19 pandemic had held up the work, and the Union government revised the budget and allocated ₹1,977 crore for the project.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the Indur Primary Health Centre and interacted with patients and doctors and verified the availability of medicines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, she paid homage at the Bharat Mata Memorial at Papparapatti. She also took part at a meeting with BJP leaders at Papparapatti and urged the party workers to take the Central government’s schemes to every home.

She told journalists that the Centre was implementing many schemes for the welfare of the common man. Over seven lakh persons had benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Dharmapuri district. The Centre had sanctioned ₹3,226 crore to Tamil Nadu nnder the National Health Mission.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Alleging that the State government was avoiding using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in the schemes funded by the Centre, Ms. Pawar said ₹24 crore had been sanctioned to Tamil Nadu for advertising the health schemes. But the Prime Minister’s photo did not find a place in these advertisements. This should be avoided, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app